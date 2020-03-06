National Securities Begins Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

Stock analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NMFC. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

