Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after buying an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,027,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,398,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,423,000 after acquiring an additional 201,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. 74,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

