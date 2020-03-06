Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

CSCO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,078,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

