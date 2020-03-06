Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,968 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. VF accounts for about 1.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,654,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,152,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.84. 1,462,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

