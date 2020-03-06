NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

NVR traded down $93.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,923.61. 26,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,910.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,744.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,639.63 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

