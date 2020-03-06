O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,238. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

