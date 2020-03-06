O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,030 shares of company stock valued at $970,632 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 188,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.