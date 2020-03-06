O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

