O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAC. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.46. The company had a trading volume of 742,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,655. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $235.74. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $196.82 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

