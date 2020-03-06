O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 329,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 168,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Momo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 255,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Momo by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in Momo by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 92,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 3,187,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,186. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

