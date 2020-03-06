O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.11. 503,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

