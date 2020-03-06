O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

