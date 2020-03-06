O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Tapestry by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $16,834,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tapestry by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,386,000 after buying an additional 425,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,200. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.