O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.62. 24,130,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894,418. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

