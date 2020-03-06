O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

