O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HII traded down $9.85 on Thursday, hitting $209.69. 376,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.75. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

