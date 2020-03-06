O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $412,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.05 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average of $237.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.