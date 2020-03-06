O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $433,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

