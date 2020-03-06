O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 835.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 108.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. 960,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,262. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.