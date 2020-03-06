O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from to in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

Shares of W stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $96,020.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,694.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

