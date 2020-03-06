O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 5,836,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bilibili Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

