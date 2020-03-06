O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 726,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,641. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,898. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.