O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

TAP traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

