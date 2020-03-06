O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

