O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.24 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

