O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. 1,636,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,122. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

