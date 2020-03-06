O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,982. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

