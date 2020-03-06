O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 195.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 2,090,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.