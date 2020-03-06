O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 619,875 shares of company stock worth $13,692,223 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 9,288,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,417,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

