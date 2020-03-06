O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $245,106.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,123.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,655 shares of company stock worth $32,994,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.06. The company had a trading volume of 863,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

