O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZNGA stock remained flat at $$7.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,560,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,555,924. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

