O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $4,168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,062,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $26,638,107 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.52. 1,266,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

