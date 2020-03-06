O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Anaplan by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,473 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,854. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 4,538,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.42. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

