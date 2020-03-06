O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 751 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,172. Okta Inc has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

