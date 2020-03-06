O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workday by 39.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 97,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,286. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

