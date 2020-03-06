O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.18. 772,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,845. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

