Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,474. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $706.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,990 shares of company stock valued at $77,018 and sold 533,018 shares valued at $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

