Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.42–0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.28 million.Okta also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.42)-(0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.94.

OKTA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

