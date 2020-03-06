Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $167-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.07 million.Ooma also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Ooma has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476 over the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.