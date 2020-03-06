Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Announces Earnings Results

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Orthopediatrics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of KIDS opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.06 million, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

