Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $91.01. 851,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

