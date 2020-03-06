Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PARXF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

