Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
PARXF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.
About Parex Resources
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.