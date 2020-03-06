Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

