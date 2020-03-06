Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,198 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Mastercard by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.32. 3,842,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

