Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 12,665 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

