Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 276 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Markel by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $19.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,209.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.58. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

