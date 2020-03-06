Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,316 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. 48,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

