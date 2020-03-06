Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

