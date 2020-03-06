Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. 1,798,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

