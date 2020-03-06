Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 4,997 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 443,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

